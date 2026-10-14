Almost 100 companies joined the pilot project on private air defense

Almost 100 companies have joined the pilot project on private air defense in Ukraine, which has been operating since last year. Together, they number about 50 groups.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

These groups include six Ukrainian enterprises. The air defense groups from private enterprises are still at different stages — some are already working, and others are studying or completing training.

Since the beginning of the year, such groups have shot down over 60 Russian air targets. They mainly neutralize Russian targets with interceptor drones and automated turret installations with large-caliber machine guns.

The private air defense project was launched by the government in November 2025. It allows critical infrastructure enterprises, regardless of whether they are private, state-owned or municipal, to form their own air defense groups under the leadership of the military command.

For the first time, private air defense shot down a “Shahed” jet drone in the Kharkiv region in April 2026.

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