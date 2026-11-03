Russians attacked Ukraine again. Wounded reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk and Kherson regions

The Russians have once again attacked Ukraine. There are reports of injuries in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk and Kherson regions. At the same time, the death toll after the strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 31 people. 5 people were injured, and 48 are still missing.

Babel has collected everything known about the Russian attacks so far.

In the Zhytomyr region, four people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, a fire broke out on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. There was destruction, said rescuers of the State Emergency Service.

A 14-year-old child was killed and her mother was injured in the village of Khotiv in the Kyiv region due to Russian shelling. The strike caused a fire in a two-story private residential building, where the childʼs body was recovered from the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported.

In Kherson, a 56-year-old city resident came under Russian shelling in the Korabelny district of the city at approximately 2:00 PM. He has explosive and shrapnel injuries, and is receiving medical care, the City Military Administration reported.

After the Russian strike on Yasnohirka in the Donetsk region, rescuers removed the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of a destroyed house, and five more people were injured. Today, Russian troops dropped four aerial bombs on the village, the State Emergency Service reported.

On the night of November 3, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 289 drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Air defenses neutralized 309 Russian targets.

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