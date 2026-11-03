Russians launched ballistic and cruise missiles and 289 drones into Ukraine overnight. One person died in Dnipro, over 70 injured in Kharkiv

On the night of November 3, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 289 drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Air defenses neutralized 309 Russian targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, Russia launched “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, “Zircon” anti-ship missiles, and 59 Kh-101/Kh-59/Kh-69/“Iskander-K” cruise missiles at Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized three ballistic and 49 cruise missiles and 257 enemy UAVs, 89 of which were “Shahed” jet drones.

The remaining missiles and strike UAVs hit 23 places, and debris fell in 14 locations. Babel has compiled the main information about the consequences of the shelling in the regions as of 09:30.

Kharkiv

At around 3 AM, the Russians struck the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv, previously with a FAB-250 aerial bomb. The impact occurred in the passage between the hospital buildings.

73 people were injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings. 226 patients were evacuated to other medical facilities.

The facade and departments of the medical facility were damaged, windows were broken. Another medical facility, a laboratory, and 10 apartment buildings were also affected.

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Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih regions. And at dawn, the enemy struck again on the Dnipro. One person was killed, another 17 were wounded.

Residential buildings and buildings of the medical centerʼs outpatient clinic and one of the cityʼs hospitals were damaged in the city.

Also at night, the Russians attacked the Nikopolsky district, where four people were injured.

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Zaporizhzhia

The death toll from airstrikes on Komyshuvakha on November 2 has risen to 29. Another 48 people are missing. 5 residents are injured.

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As a result of the attack in Zaporizhzhia last night, a private house was partially destroyed, several other houses and two cars were damaged by debris and the blast wave. A 71-year-old woman was injured.

Zhytomyr region

Russia attacked an energy facility. Almost 130 settlements were left without electricity, which is more than 180 000 consumers. No deaths or injuries were reported.

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Khmelnytskyi region

An apartment building and cars were damaged in the Shepetivsky district. According to the Regional Military Administration, there were no deaths or injuries.

Rivne region

As a result of the night attack on the Rivne region, one of “Ukrenergo” substations was damaged.

Odesa region

Energy and civilian facilities in the south of the region were also hit. In particular, the DTEK facility, which the Russians have attacked several times over the past month, was seriously damaged. Due to significant damage to energy equipment, power outages occurred.

Administrative buildings, warehouses, and production facilities of a food industry enterprise were also damaged in the region. There were no fatalities or injuries.

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In addition, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, the region and Dnipropetrovsk region. During these times, hourly schedules are not in effect.

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