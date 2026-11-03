The US attacks Iranian island of Qeshm

The United States has launched new strikes on the Iranian island of Qeshm in the Persian Gulf, part of a series of covert military operations Washington has carried out against Iran in recent weeks.

At the same time, the US President Donald Trump has publicly stated that he does not plan to resume a large-scale military campaign and has spoken of the possibility of a deal with Tehran.

This is reported by CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

The latest operation, according to US officials, took place on November 2. The US carried out limited strikes on Qeshm Island after Iranian air defense forces opened fire on a US aircraft. One official called the attack a defensive measure to protect US forces in the region.

In addition, the US military intercepted a missile launched from the island towards a commercial shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz.

This is not the first such operation by the US in recent weeks. According to WSJ, the US military has repeatedly carried out limited strikes on Iranian targets, but has not reported them publicly. Washington explained this by wanting to avoid creating the impression that the US is preparing to resume large-scale hostilities.

Qeshm Island is located at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 million barrels of oil passed daily before the war. It is strategically important for controlling shipping in the region. The island is home to an underground missile complex, a naval base, and important infrastructure.

The strikes came ahead of the US midterm elections. Trump had previously suggested resuming a major military operation against Iran after the vote, but told reporters on Nov. 2 that he was not considering new strikes after the election. He also said a deal with Tehran was still possible.

Israel and the US war against Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries where US bases are located, and Israel. The war also stopped the movement of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. Almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed through it — tens of millions of barrels per day. This led to a sharp jump in prices.

The sides have negotiated a ceasefire several times. The last time was on June 18, when the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, which pledged to cease hostilities for 60 days. However, on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again — Iran struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the US struck targets on Iranian territory.

Since then, the countries have repeatedly exchanged blows. In mid-September, WSJ reported that Trumpʼs advisers believe that a war with Iran could last until the end of his presidency.

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