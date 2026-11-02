Ombudsman: Bodies of the dead have been removed from Oleshky and surrounding areas, but the number of evacuated civilians will not be officially reported

During the ceasefire, the bodies of dead civilians and soldiers were taken from the hospital in Oleshky and the surrounding areas.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported this at a press conference.

He noted that the silence lasted 5 days, 19 hours and 59 minutes. Ukraine and Russia have fulfilled all their commitments.

There is now an agreement with the Russian side that all bodies of people whose relatives live in Ukraine will later be returned to Ukraine.

"The bodies of the deceased will be delivered to Ukraine. Just as our heroes who died defending the state are repatriated monthly, their bodies are being returned by the Russian side. The same route that we have already used will be used," Lubinets explained.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine will not officially report the number of those who left for territories controlled by Ukraine, territories controlled by Russia, or those who remained in Oleshky — this is part of the agreements with the Russian side.

However, the ombudsman said that 105 pets returned to Ukraine along with the evacuee.

In addition, Lubinets said that Ukraine discussed with the Russian side the possibility of making the delivery of humanitarian aid to Oleshky systematic.

"We directly agreed on this. Now we are already negotiating how to do this at least once a month. So that citizens who personally decided to stay in Oleshky really have everything they need to survive — at least some basic things," the Ombudsman noted.