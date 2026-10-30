Bulgaria to join NATO initiative to counter drones and missiles

Bulgaria has joined a NATO initiative to develop capabilities to detect and counter low-flying aerial threats.
The corresponding document was signed by Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, Novinite writes.
Bulgaria has thus joined a memorandum of cooperation signed by the defense ministers of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Romania, Sweden and Turkey. The initiative aims to strengthen protection against threats flying at altitudes of up to 150 meters, including cruise missiles, drones and bombs.
The project will see the countries jointly learn to detect, identify, track, and neutralize such threats using advanced platforms, sensors, effectors, and other technological solutions. The cooperation will cover two areas: joint procurement and joint development of defense capabilities.
Drone attack incidents near Bulgaria
On the morning of October 6, drones attacked two merchant ships — the Togolese-flagged Alfa Watan and the Palauan-flagged Able — east of Cape St. Athanasius and the city of Byala. One ship sank, 18 sailors from the other were rescued.
Two people were injured. Bulgarian authorities did not say whose drones they were. Russia did not comment on the incident. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ships were attacked by Russian drones.
On October 13, drones attacked the Chelsea 3 ship. Later, drone debris was found on it. Bulgarian authorities have launched an investigation. On October 28, three drones attacked the Liberian-flagged container ship Contship Jet.
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