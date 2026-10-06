Drones attacked two merchant ships near the coast of Bulgaria. One of them sank, the fate of the crew is unknown

Drones attacked two commercial vessels in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria. The vessels affected were the Togolese-flagged Alfa Watan and the Palauan-flagged Able.

BGNEWS writes about this.

A large-scale rescue operation is underway at the scene of the incident. According to journalists, this is the first case of an attack on a ship in Bulgariaʼs exclusive economic zone.

The Alfa Watan suffered significant hull damage and sank east of the Bulgarian coast. There is no official information yet on whether the crew survived. The second vessel, the Able, caught fire after the impact. 18 people from this ship were rescued by a Bulgarian-flagged ferry.

The circumstances of the incident, including who owns the drones that carried out the attack, are being investigated.

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