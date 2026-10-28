Three drones hit a container ship in the Black Sea near Bulgaria

All 18 crew members were evacuated, with no injuries. A spokesman for the Greek company that owns the ship thanked Bulgaria for the rescue operation.

In the Black Sea near Bulgaria, three vessels attacked the Liberian-flagged container ship Contship Jet.

Incidents of drone attacks on ships in Bulgaria

On the morning of October 6, drones attacked two merchant ships — the Togolese-flagged “Alfa Watan” and the Palauan-flagged Able east of Cape St. Athanasius and the city of Byala. One ship sank, 18 sailors from the other were rescued. Two people were injured. Bulgarian authorities did not say whose drones they were.

Russia did not comment on the incident. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ships were attacked by Russian drones.

On October 13, drones attacked the Chelsea 3 ship. Later, drone debris was found on it. Bulgarian authorities have launched an investigation.

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