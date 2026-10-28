Russians hit an animal shelter in Chernihiv and a gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are casualties

In the evening, the Russian army attacked an animal shelter in Chernihiv and struck a gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are casualties as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

In Chernihiv, three people, one dog, and three cats were injured in a Russian strike.

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8 people were injured in the Sumy region.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians attacked a “Ukrnafta” filling station, injuring a man. The strike damaged a capital building and equipment. A man was also injured in an attack on an industrial enterprise in Dnipro.

On the night of October 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missile and 88 drones, 38 of them jet-powered.

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