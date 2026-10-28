The Air Defense Forces neutralized 71 Russian drones overnight. There are casualties in Kharkiv, including a 4-year-old child

On the night of October 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missile and 88 drones, 38 of them jet-powered.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 71 UAVs. At the same time, Russian targets were hit in 8 places, and debris fell in two more.

In particular, five people were injured in Kharkiv due to a Russian drone attack. Among the injured is a 4-year-old child. In the Osnovyansky district of the city, an apartment building and a private house were on fire.

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In Zaporizhzhia, an FPV drone tried to attack a bus. It got tangled in an anti-drone net and detonated. No injuries were reported.

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