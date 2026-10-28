Bloomberg: Russia allows grain ships to leave the Sea of Azov for the first time since July

For the first time since July, Russia has allowed ships with grain to leave the Sea of Azov, in particular from the ports of Temryuk and Kavkaz.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

At least one ship has already passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea. However, according to Bloomberg, ships are still at risk of being attacked while crossing the Black Sea.

According to sources, permission to leave the Sea of Azov was granted to the vessels on Monday, October 26. Now, crews who are in place and ready for the voyage can apply for permission to leave the port.

On July 10, Russia suspended shipping through the Azov-Don Sea Canal. The canal connects the Don River and the Sea of Azov. Russian border guards have told shipping companies that they will not accept requests to pass through the Kerch Strait (which connects the Seas of Azov and the Black Sea).

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