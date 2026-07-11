Reuters: After Ukrainian strikes, Russia suspends shipping through the Azov-Don Sea Canal

Following yesterdayʼs (July 10) attack by Ukrainian troops on Russian vessels, Russia suspended shipping through the Azov-Don Sea Canal.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

This canal connects the Don River and the Sea of Azov. According to one source, Russian border guards have announced to shipping companies that all requests for passage through the Kerch Strait (which connects the Seas of Azov and the Black Sea) will not be accepted from July 10 at 6:10 p.m. local time.

The main Russian grain regions are Rostov region and Krasnodar Krai. They are located along the Sea of Azov. At the same time, the second largest port of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea region is located in the Kerch Strait.

The day before, the Defense Forces reported that 13 tankers, three dry cargo ships, a ferry, and a Russian ship had been hit. Later, it became known that the tanker Sabahat Telli, flying the Turkish flag, was hit in Taganrog.

This morning, drones attacked four ships in the Taganrog Bay in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. According to Governor Yuri Slyusar, one of them was a tanker carrying methanol. The attack damaged the ships.

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