Former MP Svyatash, convicted in absentia in Ukraine, was detained in Sweden when he arrived for a concert

Former MP from the “Party of Regions” and “Renaissance” Dmytro Svyatash was detained in Sweden. He was sentenced in absentia in Ukraine to 12 years in prison for justifying Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and fraud worth UAH 2.2 billion.

This is reported by the local newspaper Expressen.

Svyatashʼs lawyer Mark Safaryan said that he came to Sweden for a Stevie Wonder concert. However, the former MP was detained at passport control. The lawyer claims that there were no grounds. Svyatash is currently in the custody of the Swedish Migration Board.

However, the official reason for the refusal of entry into the country was Polandʼs decision to ban re-entry, which was entered into the common database of the Schengen zone countries. Safaryan believes that this decision is "politically motivated".

Earlier, in October 2023, the Supreme Court decided that the extradition of Svyatash from Sweden to Ukraine was impossible. This was explained by the current military situation.

Svyatash holds Ukrainian and Russian passports. He is wanted by Ukraine.

In November 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions, including against former MP of Ukraine of the IV-VIII convocations Dmytro Svyatash. In May of the same year, SBU declared Svyatash the suspicion of the high treason under martial law.

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