Bloomberg: Russia earned a record $2.76 billion in seaborne oil exports in a week

In the week ending October 25, the value of Russian oil exports by sea reached $2.76 billion, the highest since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing ship tracking data and calculations based on oil prices.

Russiaʼs revenue rose by about $430 million over the week. Urals prices rose, offsetting higher supplies and the eighth consecutive week of rising ESPO prices.

Bloomberg reports that 37 tankers loaded 26.93 million barrels of Russian crude oil last week, compared with 31 tankers carrying 21.87 million barrels the week before.

Meanwhile, in the four weeks to October 25, average seaborne exports of Russian oil fell to 3.55 million barrels per day, the lowest level in five weeks. This is 30,000 barrels per day less than in the previous four-week period.

China and India remain the largest buyers of Russian oil. However, the final destinations of some cargoes become known only after the tankers have traveled a significant part of the route.