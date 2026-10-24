Drones attacked the “Ozon” logistics nub and chemical plant in Omsk, Russia. Over 2 500 km from Ukraine (UPD)

On the evening of October 24, drones attacked the Russian city of Omsk, which is over 2 500 km from Ukraine. The Omsk Rubber Chemical Plant and the logistics hub of the “Ozon” marketplace were hit.

Monitoring services write about this.

“Omsk Rubber” is one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in Russia. The plant produces synthetic rubber and other chemical components that are used, in particular, in the production of fuel, tires and industrial products.

After the attack, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

Omsk Regional Governor Vitaliy Khotsenko said that Russian air defenses are repelling the drone attack.

According to him, the drones reached the northern industrial hub of Omsk, where large industrial enterprises are located. The governor did not specify which facility was hit.

UPD at 18:40: In addition, the “Ozon” logistics hub in Omsk was hit by drones. The company confirmed the attack and said that the staff had been evacuated.

The hub, with an area of about 107 000 m², is capable of simultaneously placing almost 30 million product units and processing over 600 000 orders per day. Osint researchers say that it was used for its own needs by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

After the attack, a fire broke out at the facility.

On the night of October 24, Ukrainian drones also struck the “Togliattikauchuk” chemical plant, which accounts for about 25% of the Russian synthetic rubber market.

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