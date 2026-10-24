Ukraine strikes Russian chemical plant “Togliattikauchuk”

On the night of October 24, Ukraine used FP-1 drones to strike the “Togliattikauchuk” chemical plant.

This was reported by the Fire Point company.

This plant is one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in the Russian Federation, accounting for about 25% of the Russian synthetic rubber market.

Synthetic rubbers are critical for the production of solid rocket fuel, which is used by the Russian military in tactical and ballistic missiles.

Ukraine also hit a plane at the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

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