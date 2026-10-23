Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan plane catches fire at Japanese airport

A Ukrainian cargo plane An-124-100 "Ruslan" of Antonov Airlines caught fire during landing at the Japanese airport "Tyubu".

This is reported by Japanese broadcaster NHK and aviation media resource FL360aero.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 22 at around 7:20 PM. The fire was noticed on a part of the plane that was coming in for landing.

The runway was closed for 15 minutes. After a safety check, it was reopened and the airport returned to normal operations. No one was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Japanʼs Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

This is not the first incident with the Ukrainian Ruslan abroad. In August, a drone with explosives and a detonator was found next to an An-124 in Leipzig, Germany — the device did not explode. Germany linked the sabotage attempt to Russiaʼs actions.

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