Former head of the PGOʼs information technology department sent to custody for 60 days. He is a figure in the Operation “Carthage”

The former head of the information technology department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) Ivan Tymoshenko was sentenced to 60 days in custody with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 8 million. He is one of the defendants in the Operation “Carthage”.

Suspilne writes about this.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) requested that he be taken into custody with bail set at UAH 100 million.

Earlier, on October 22, law enforcement officers declared the suspicion against the former head of one of the departments of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office in the "Carthage" case, of "covering" fraudulent call centers by employees of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. As Babelʼs sources reported, suspicions were announced against Ivan Tymoshenko.

According to the investigation, he communicated with representatives of illegal call centers and received funds from them. Law enforcement officers also say that the official was responsible for the safety of other participants in the scheme and recruited new people into the fraudulent scheme.

Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor reported that Tymoshenko booked hotels for the deputy head of the PGOʼs international cooperation department Serhiy Kropyva and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko before a business trip to Spain.

In addition, according to the investigation, Tymoshenko collected money from colleagues and friends for gifts and participated in choosing a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for Kropyva. The investigation believes that Kropyva personally arranged Tymoshenkoʼs position in PGO.