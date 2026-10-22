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“Flash”: Russia attacked the historic center of Kyiv with an “Iskander” missile with a cluster warhead that explodes in midair

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

During the attack on the night of October 22, Russia struck the historic center of Kyiv with an Iskander ballistic missile with a K5 cluster warhead.

This was reported by the presidential advisor on the development of technological areas of defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

According to him, such a warhead explodes above the ground and scatters 58 warheads, which also detonate in the air. The area of destruction can reach approximately 400 by 400 meters.

Сергій FLASH / Telegram

"This strike was not carried out with a military objective. The goal was to destroy part of the old city and injure as many people as possible," wrote “Flash”.

  • President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians fired 21 ballistic missiles at Kyiv that night — the attack took place in three waves starting on the evening of October 21.
  • In particular, the Holy Presentation Monastery in the Pechersky district of the capital was damaged as a result of the attack. In total, one person is known to have died and at least 22 others have been injured in Kyiv, including children.

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