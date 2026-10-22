“Flash”: Russia attacked the historic center of Kyiv with an “Iskander” missile with a cluster warhead that explodes in midair

During the attack on the night of October 22, Russia struck the historic center of Kyiv with an Iskander ballistic missile with a K5 cluster warhead.

This was reported by the presidential advisor on the development of technological areas of defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

According to him, such a warhead explodes above the ground and scatters 58 warheads, which also detonate in the air. The area of destruction can reach approximately 400 by 400 meters.

Сергій FLASH / Telegram

"This strike was not carried out with a military objective. The goal was to destroy part of the old city and injure as many people as possible," wrote “Flash”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians fired 21 ballistic missiles at Kyiv that night — the attack took place in three waves starting on the evening of October 21.

In particular, the Holy Presentation Monastery in the Pechersky district of the capital was damaged as a result of the attack. In total, one person is known to have died and at least 22 others have been injured in Kyiv, including children.

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