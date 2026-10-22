The Russians launched 210 drones and missiles — “Iskanders”, “Zircons”, “Onyxes” — over Ukraine. There are casualties in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions

From the evening of October 20 until the morning of the next day, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 210 drones and missiles of various types — “Iskander-M”, S-400, “Zircon”, and “Onyx”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 181 enemy drones. However, hits were recorded in 32 places, and debris fell in eight locations.

The main target of the strike was Kyiv. So far, one person has been killed and 22 injured, including seven children. Ballistic missiles hit six districts of the capital, damaging homes, medical facilities, a monastery, and a restaurant.

In addition, part of the metro infrastructure on the Southern Bridge was damaged due to shelling. Traffic from the right to the left bank was restricted.

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Other regions were also under attack that night and morning. In particular, in the Kharkiv region, a 42-year-old resident of Lymanivka was killed by Russian shelling, and nine others were injured, including two children.

In Izyum, a UAV injured three people. In Kharkiv, drones damaged houses, cars, warehouses, a store, and an office — a person was also injured there.

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In Sumy, an FPV drone hit a civilian car, injuring one person. The blast wave shattered the windows of a five-story residential building.

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In Kremenchuk (Poltava region), drones hit a television and radio company, and in the district they targeted an energy infrastructure facility. No people were injured.

And in the Vinnytsia region, Russian shelling damaged industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and private homes. There were no casualties.

In the Odesa region, a civilian enterprise that produces food products was under attack. An administrative building was almost completely burned down.

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