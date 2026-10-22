Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles at night. 15 people injured. Traffic on the Southern Bridge restricted

On the night of October 22, Russian troops massively attacked Kyiv with missiles, injuring 15 people (including two 15-year-old children).

This was reported by the Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Part of the metro infrastructure on the Southern Bridge was damaged due to shelling. Traffic from the right to the left bank was restricted.

On the green line, trains currently run only on two sections: "Syrets" — "Vydubychi" and "Osokorky" — "Chervony Khutir".

In addition, in the Pechersky district, the attack damaged an ambulance building and six cars. In the Darnytsky district— a transport infrastructure facility. In the Svyatoshynsky district, a restaurant caught fire.

As a result of the missile attack on the night of October 20 in Kyiv, the “Chernihivska” metro station on the left bank was also damaged; it is still not working — trains pass by it without stopping.

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