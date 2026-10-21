Zelensky confirmed to journalists that Russia supported the meeting at the level of negotiating teams

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Russia supported the meeting at the level of negotiating teams.

Zelensky told reporters about this.

According to the Ukrainian president, the US is proposing to hold negotiations as soon as possible, and Ukraine supports this proposal. Zelensky says that there are no exact dates yet, but they want to organize the meeting as early as possible in November, no later than its beginning.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness for meetings, after which plans were changed or canceled. The president says that Ukraine will support proposals for a ceasefire, including an energy truce, humanitarian initiatives, the return of prisoners and diplomacy.

On the eve, Putinʼs aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in November. According to him, the meeting could take place in the United Arab Emirates on the 10th.

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