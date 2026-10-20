Suspect in murder of Andriy Parubiy remanded in custody without bail

He will be under arrest until December 18. The next court hearing will be held on November 17.

The Frankivskyi District Court of Lviv extended the arrest without bail of Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is suspected of the murder of the MP from the "European Solidarity" party and former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and MP from the "European Solidarity" party Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv on August 30, 2025. The shooting occurred in the Frankivsk district of the city. Parubiy died on the spot from his injuries.

At midnight on September 1, 36 hours after the murder, law enforcement officials reported that they had detained a suspect in the murder in the Khmelnytskyi region. He turned out to be 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov.

On September 2, the court sent Stselnikov to two months of arrest without bail. Mykhailo himself confessed to the murder in a conversation with journalists. Commenting on the motives for the murder, Stselnikov stated that it was “his personal revenge on the Ukrainian authorities”.

There was information in the media that he committed this murder on the orders of the Russian special services, who in return promised the man to return the body of his son who died in the war. Stselnikov denied this information.

Later, he was charged with another crime — high treason. According to the investigation, Mykhailo Stselnikov was recruited by the Russian special services more than a year ago. Since then, he has been receiving tasks and reporting to the enemy on their completion — among them was the murder of Parubiy.

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