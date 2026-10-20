Moldovan Foreign Ministry denies sending a note of protest to Ukraine over incident with border guards

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova denied that a note of protest was sent to Ukraine due to an incident with border guards who illegally crossed the border.

This is reported by the Moldovan media outlet Realitatea.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry stated that the incident is being discussed with Ukrainian authorities through official communication channels.

The day before, the head of the Moldovan parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and public order Lilian Carp stated that Moldova had allegedly sent a note of protest to Ukraine.

What preceded

The incident with Ukrainian border guards occurred on October 15. According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, border guards in Vinnytsia region noticed a man moving towards the border and then trying to swim across the Dniester. He resisted being detained.

Due to the shallowing of the river and engine failure, a boat carrying two Ukrainian border guards washed up on the Moldovan shore. There, a group of people pulled the boat ashore, threatening the servicemen. Later, Moldovan border guards arrived at the scene.

On October 17, the Moldovan border police detained two Ukrainian servicemen. The next day they were returned to Ukraine. The State Border Service of Ukraine reported that it had launched an internal investigation, and the border guards involved were removed from guarding the state border.

A man who was being persecuted arrived at a hospital in Sorocai (Moldova) with a concussion and asked for asylum in Moldova, TVR MOLDOVA reported.

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