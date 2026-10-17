Two Ukrainian border guards detained in Moldova. Tthey illegally crossed the border, detaining a Ukrainian

Two Ukrainian border guards were detained in Moldova after they crossed the border, likely trying to detain a Ukrainian citizen.

This was reported by the Moldovan border police.

As noted there, the incident occurred on October 15 in the village of Holoshnytsia. It is alleged that border guards crossed the border of Ukraine with Moldova on a motor boat while detaining a Ukrainian citizen.

Ukrainian border guards were detained for illegally crossing the border. The case was transferred to the local prosecutorʼs office. Ukraine has not yet officially commented on the incident.

Moldova 1 TV channel published a video showing two men in military uniform sitting in a boat. A group of people are standing nearby on the shore, arguing with the men in the boat.

In the video, local residents accused border guards of allegedly trying to drown a man they were chasing while trying to illegally cross the border.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.