Moldova sent a note of protest to Ukraine over the border crossing by Ukrainian border guards

Moldova sent a note of protest to Ukraine after two Ukrainian border guards crossed the state border while pursuing a man who was trying to swim across the Dniester.

This was stated by the head of the Moldovan parliamentary committee on national security, defense and public order Lilian Carp, on Radio Moldova.

Carp stressed that the manʼs attempt to illegally leave Ukraine does not justify the crossing of the border by Ukrainian border guards. Commenting on the possible granting of asylum to the Ukrainian, Carp noted that his application will be considered, as international law allows people fleeing war to ask for protection.

The incident occurred on October 15. According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, border guards in Vinnytsia region noticed a man moving towards the border and then trying to swim across the Dniester. He resisted being detained.

Due to the shallowing of the river and engine failure, a boat carrying two Ukrainian border guards washed up on the Moldovan shore. There, a group of people pulled the boat ashore, threatening the servicemen. Later, Moldovan border guards arrived at the scene.

On October 17, the Moldovan border police detained two Ukrainian servicemen. The next day they were returned to Ukraine. The State Border Service of Ukraine reported that it had launched an internal investigation, and the border guards involved were removed from guarding the state border. The man who was being pursued applied for asylum in Moldova.