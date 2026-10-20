Oil prices rose as Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis reported attacks on Saudi energy facilities, oil fields, airports and military targets.

Reuters writes about this.

Brent crude futures rose to around $111.05 a barrel, their highest in five months. The US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $104.94, its highest since September.

What preceded

The American president previously asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacking refineries in Russia, which he said was driving up diesel prices. He also said that global fuel prices were rising because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

But fuel prices rose sharply after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. However, diesel prices have started to rise again this summer. Since the end of February, the average price of diesel in the US has increased by 70%, to $6.37 per gallon.

On October 9, Trump reported that he had reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel to the American and global markets. He explained this by saying that this agreement, together with US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would help to quickly lower diesel prices in the United States and around the world.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.