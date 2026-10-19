A cadet of the Military Medical Academy with Polish and Ukrainian citizenship was detained in Lodz. He is suspected of espionage

A cadet of the Military Medical Academy, who has dual citizenship — Polish and Ukrainian — was detained in Lodz (Poland) on suspicion of espionage.

Rmf24 writes about this.

The 31-year-old detainee was arrested for three months. The case is being investigated by the Military Counterintelligence Service.

The man is suspected of investigating Polish military facilities. Several phones, sets of documents and a seal were found in his possession, as well as a large amount of currency and gold.

The Polish Ministry of National Defense claims that over the past three years, 50 saboteurs and saboteurs have been detained in the country.

Recently, a fire broke out at a “Starlink” ground station in Grujec County in Poland on the evening of September 23. This station, in particular, provides communications for Ukraine.

After that, four people were detained in Germany, including two Turkish citizens involved.

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