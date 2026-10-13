Four suspects arrested in Poland for arson at “Starlink” station. Two of them are Turkish citizens

Four people have already been detained in the fire at the Starlink satellite communications ground station in the village of Wola-Krobovska (Masovian Voivodeship, Poland). In particular, two Turkish citizens involved were detained by German police.

RMF FM writes about this.

One of the suspects, a woman, was detained in Berlin during another operation by the anti-terrorist unit. According to journalists, she was supposed to meet two arson suspects in the Lodz area of Poland and take them to Wola Krobowska, where the “Starlink” base is located. A fourth person was also detained in the case, but it is not yet known who she is.

A Polish court also confirmed the involvement in the “Starlink” station arson of two Turkish citizens, who were detained by German law enforcement officers at Polandʼs request. A decision on their extradition to Poland is due to be made on October 13.

A fire at the “Starlink” ground station in Gruyecki County occurred on the evening of September 23. This station, in particular, provides communications to Ukraine.

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