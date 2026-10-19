“The country is in ruins, the seas and oceans are lost.” Trump once again accused Zelensky of unwillingness to end the war

The US President Donald Trump again accused Volodymyr Zelensky of unwillingness to end the war and tried to justify why he suspended sanctions against Russia.

Trump wrote about this on TruthSocial.

The US president said he did not want to do anything that might push Russia away from talks to end the war. He said the talks were progressing, particularly on the issue of releasing prisoners, and he would be able to sign the document later.

Trump also added that Russia is doing almost no help to Iran, although it could be doing more, and he wants to maintain this situation.

In addition, the US president accused Zelensky of attacks on Russian refineries, which — as he said — are harming the global diesel fuel market, in particular the American one.

“Zelensky doesn’t care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did. He could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now. His country is in shambles, a large portion of his land is lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is low, wounded, and/or dead,” Trump says.

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