Ukraine apologizes for drone downed in Lithuania. MFA links incident to Russian electronic warfare

The drone that flew into Lithuania on the morning of October 18 may have been Ukrainian. It was flying to strike targets in Russia, but deviated from its course due to the action of Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Heorhiy Tykhyi.

He added that the Ukrainian side is ready to provide all necessary information to the Lithuanian partners to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

"We will continue to work closely to prevent similar incidents in the future," Tykhyi noted.

The spokesman stressed that Ukraine regrets this incident and apologizes for "any inconvenience, risks and concerns it may have caused".

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also commented on the incident. According to him, such incidents show that Russiaʼs war against Ukraine is spreading to the eastern flank of NATO and the EU.

This night, Ukraine attacked St. Petersburg and the region with drones. In particular, the St. Petersburg oil terminal, the “Ozon” logistics hub, and the “VKontakte” data center were under attack.

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