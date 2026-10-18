At night, an attempt was made to set fire to the “Starlink” enterprise in Lithuania. And in the morning, an unknown drone flew into the country

On the night of October 18, unknown individuals attempted to set fire to a facility where “Starlink” equipment is stored. And in the morning, an unknown drone flew into the country.

This was reported by Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

The arson attempt failed because the relevant services warned the company about possible attacks, so security was increased.

As for the drone, the prime minister does not rule out sabotage. He is calling a meeting of the National Security Commission tomorrow to find out where the drone came from.

According to LRT, the drone crashed in the Pasvaly district. The drone crashed, damaging a car, but no one was injured. When the drone was detected in Lithuanian airspace, NATO fighter jets were sent to intercept it.

At the beginning of the month, Sinkevičius reported that Lithuania wants to stop the transit of Russian grain through the EU and is tightening control over its origin.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.