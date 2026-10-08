Lithuania wants to stop the transit of Russian grain through the EU and is tightening control over its origin

Lithuania is tightening control over grain imports and initiating a ban on the transit of Russian grain through the European Union.

This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

He stressed that Russia is shelling Ukrainian port terminals through which grain is exported and ships transporting it, in an attempt to hinder Ukrainian exports. At the same time, Russia is using European ports and infrastructure, particularly in the Baltic countries, to export its own grain. Until now, this was allowed, citing the fact that EU sanctions do not apply to food products.

"Lithuania will propose not only to ban such transit, but also to add to the sanctions list certain Russian oligarchs from the agricultural sector who support the war," says Sinkevičius.

He emphasized that he had already instructed subordinate institutions to strengthen control over the origin of grain so that grain stolen in Ukraine or grain mixed with other grain is not transported through Lithuania.

"Law enforcement agencies are analyzing the connections of companies engaged in grain exports, checking whether they are violating other existing sanctions and whether they are cooperating with oligarchs who openly support and finance the war," Sinkevičius noted.

The politician added that Lithuanian strategic infrastructure enterprises are also reviewing the services they provide to such companies and assessing whether such cooperation poses a threat to national security.