Stolen Ukrainian grain may be transported through Latvia. Because of this, the countryʼs authorities are tightening control at the border

In Latvia, the Seimas has amended the legislation and tightened control over grain shipments from third countries. The reason is the possible transportation of stolen Ukrainian grain through the countryʼs territory.

Delfi writes about this.

The authorities fear that the grain could be registered as Russian and transported through Latvian ports.

According to the amendments, the government must determine the list of goods to be inspected and the procedure for their control by the Food and Veterinary Service. The amendments also allow for the testing of product batches through a laboratory to investigate their origin.

The inspection may take up to a month, as Latvia may need cooperation with other countries, writes Delfi. At the same time, the cargo is not allowed to be detained at the port just because of the inspection itself. If it turns out that it may be stolen Ukrainian grain, Latvia will immediately notify the buyers.

The authorities do not rule out that in the future they may also inspect other products passing through Latvia.

Latvia had previously banned imports of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products, but transit through the country and the EU remained possible. On September 24, the Seimas called on the government to completely stop such transit through Latvia.