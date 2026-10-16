Ukrainian attacks on “Yandex” data centers disrupted Russian court sessions

Dozens of court hearings in Russia have been disrupted after Ukrainian drone strikes on “Yandex” data centers. The Russian government is explaining this by "technical problems".

Russian media is writing about this.

According to them, the meetings began to be canceled on October 8, when Ukraine attacked the “Yandex” data center in Sasov (Ryazan region). The company “PravoTech”, which maintains the electronic system of arbitration courts, sent out a message about a “massive failure” in the “Yandex Cloud” data center.

The same problem affected arbitration courts in the Sverdlovsk, Smolensk, Tula, Kostroma, Ivanovo, and Yaroslavl regions, Altai Krai, and Volga District. Courts were unable to hold online sessions, record audio and video, and work with documents in the “My Arbiter” system.

As a result, from October 8 to 14, dozens of hearings had to be postponed or interrupted, and some applications remained unconsidered. The problem had not been completely eliminated by October 16, the media wrote. Court case cards on the websites do not open, and files with decisions cannot be downloaded.

Ukrainian forces attacked at least three of the “Yandex” largest data centers in Ryazan region, Kaluga, and Vladimir in October, shutting down all of them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a “inversed response” to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s digital infrastructure.

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