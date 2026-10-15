Reuters: Russia has almost completed a new base for launching jet drones near the border with Ukraine in six weeks

Russia has nearly completed construction of a large base for launching rocket-propelled drones in the Rostov region. At the end of August, there was an empty field there, and by mid-October, a complex with an area of about 0.9 km² appeared. Thatʼs about 126 football fields.

This is evidenced by an analysis of satellite images from “Planet Labs” and “Airbus”, conducted by Reuters together with military experts.

According to Mike Monnick, founder of the intelligence company “DroneSec”, the base is intended for launching new Russian jet drones, the “Geran-4” and “Geran-5”. At least eight launch platforms capable of launching these drones have been set up on the territory.

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According to Monnick, the complex could potentially launch more than 100 jet drones per day. At the same time, the actual intensity of attacks will depend on the reserves of drones and military targets. The expert suggests that the base could be operating at full capacity in just a few weeks.

The facility is located approximately 3.5 km from “Millerovo” Air Base, home to the 31st Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment.

According to “DroneSec”, the new launch site is likely located within the air defense “bubble” created by the air base’s systems, making it difficult for Ukraine to attack the new facility.

Russian attacks on Ukraine with “Shahed” drones

Since the summer, the Russians have changed the tactics of strikes with “Shaheds” deep into Ukraine. After Ukraine began shooting down 92-96% of conventional gasoline “Shaheds”, the Russian army began to use the jet version of these drones more often. The Russians now use conventional gasoline “Shaheds” mainly for strikes on the border.

Thanks to the turbojet engine, the “Shahed” jets are much faster, reaching speeds of 450-600 kmph, while gasoline-powered drones fly slowly (around 180–200 kmph). This gives mobile fire teams much less time to intercept the “Shahed” jets.

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