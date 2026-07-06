The Ministry of Defense said that Russia has changed the tactics of strikes with “Shaheds”

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov said that the Russians changed their strike tactics after Ukraine began shooting down 92–96% of conventional gasoline-powered “Shaheds”.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to him, after that, the Russian army began to use jet-powered “Shaheds” more often for strikes deep into Ukraine. At the same time, the Russians use conventional gasoline-powered “Shaheds” for strikes on the border — every day, about 200 such drones strike gas stations, warehouses, energy facilities, and transport in these territories.

This is happening because the short distance to the border allows for the massive use of radio control on MES modems.

He added that the Russians are now reorienting their enterprises towards mass production of “Shahed” jets and changing the tactics of massive strikes to selective ones.

The Russian army scouts targets and finds corridors to bypass interceptors, thus building routes for drones. For this purpose, they also use “Shaheds” of the “Seeker” modification, which capture targets.

Thanks to the turbojet engine, the “Shahed” jets are much faster, reaching speeds of up to 450–600 kmph, while gasoline-powered drones fly slowly (around 180–200 kmph). This gives mobile fire teams much less time to intercept the “Shahed” jets.

Previously, the “Flash” wrote that the Russians could install the Seeker option on all versions of the “Geran” drones. They are equipped with multiple cameras and “Mesh” modems, with the help of which the pilot controls the drone.

For example, if the “Seeker” pilot takes a train locomotive as a target from a kilometer away, the low-power electronic warfare system on the locomotive will not protect it. AI will lead the “Seeker” to the target without the operator’s participation.

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