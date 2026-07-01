“Flash” spoke about the features of the “Shahed” variant, which can attack targets without an operator

Recently, the Russians have often mentioned a modification of the “Geran Seeker” drone, which is positioned as a variant of the “Shahed” for searching for and destroying important targets.

This is written by the Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

The "Seeker" option could already be installed on all versions of the "Geran" drones. Flash said that the most common jet "Geran-4 Seeker" is now available. Such drones have several cameras that operate in different modes. They are also equipped with MESH modems, with the help of which the pilot controls the drones.

The most important feature of this function is that the Seeker automatically recognizes, captures and guides itself to the target. For example, if the “Seeker” pilot takes the target of a train locomotive from a distance of a kilometer, the low-power electronic warfare system on the locomotive will not protect it. Artificial intelligence will lead the “Seeker” to the target without the operatorʼs participation.