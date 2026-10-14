Yesterdayʼs Russian strike on Lutsk damaged the largest painting in the world — “Cosmogony”

Yesterday, October 13, the Russian attack on Lutsk damaged the largest project in the world — "Cosmogony" (the author of which is Petro Antyp).

This was reported by the Korsak Museum of Contemporary Ukrainian Art.

During yesterdayʼs strike, debris fell on the museum, causing a fire. The “Cosmogony” project consists of six parts, and the Russian strike damaged the sixth, called "The Future".

“Cosmogony” is a canvas with an area of over 2 000 m2. In 2024, the painting set a national record for Ukraine. The other five parts of the composition are titled “Beginning”, “Creation of the Earth”, “Creation of Nature”, “Creation of Man”, “Creation of Society” and “Noosphere”.

The museum is currently considering two options: either to restore the painting or to leave it as a reminder of the consequences of the war. A decision will be made only after the restorers and the author of the painting Petro Antyp assess the extent of the damage.

The Russians attacked Lutsk late yesterday, October 13. Debris fell on the roof of the “Adrenaline City” entertainment center. No one was injured. And the nighttime attack caused a fire at the oil depot.

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