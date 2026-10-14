The Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with 39 ballistic missiles and 129 drones. They hit the energy sector, there are dead and wounded in Kyiv

On the night of October 14, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 39 ballistic missiles and 129 strike drones. Air defense neutralized 115 UAVs and 4 ballistic missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions were under attack. At least 600 000 people were left without electricity.

In particular, in Kyiv, four people are known to have died and at least 25 injured. Among the injured in the Desnyansky district is a 7-year-old girl, who has cuts and burns on her hand.

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Three people were injured in a Russian attack on a residential area in Rivne.

A gas station in the Khmelnytskyi region was hit, two people were injured. A fire also broke out at one of the regionʼs enterprises.

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In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and six others were injured.

An enterprise in Dnipro was also damaged.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk due to a UAV attack. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

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