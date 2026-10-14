“Flash”: “Starlink” has restricted the operation of the “military package” of terminals in Ukraine, which has already disrupted several missions

On the night of October 14, “SpaceX” introduced speed restrictions for “Starlink” terminals in Ukraine while in motion. In particular, the operation of terminals in Ukraine was limited to speeds exceeding 160 kmph.

This was reported by the presidential advisor on the development of technological areas of defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

According to him, the restrictions currently apply to the "military package" of “StarShield” services.

Volunteer Serhiy Sternenko added that at speeds above 160 kmph, the terminals began to lose connection. According to him, the Defense Forces did not receive a warning about the restrictions, which led to the disruption of a number of missions. He later added that “Starlink” tightened restrictions for the Ukrainian military. Some military personnel say that the connection begins to disappear at a speed of 60-70 kmph.

Beskrestnov and Sternenko suggest that the restrictions may be related to the current political situation.

UPD at 11:15 AM: Sources from Babel and the Ministry of Defense confirmed that “Starshield” operation restrictions at speeds above 160 kmph appeared tonight, but the information regarding speed is still being verified.

The interlocutor added that this situation significantly complicates logistics, the operation of unmanned systems, middle strike, etc. The reason for the restrictions is still unknown, and is being investigated.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing European officials, wrote that the Donald Trump administration is threatening to stop the arms procurement system for Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The US has also threatened to stop intelligence sharing and the PURL mechanism.

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