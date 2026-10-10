During the day, Russians continued to attack Ukraine. An 11-year-old boy died in the Dnipropetrovsk region

During the day, the Russians continued to attack Ukraine. There were reports of casualties in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Babel has collected everything that is known so far, so that you are up to date.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 20, including three children. Another 18 people were injured. Emergency workers rescued three people.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 35 citizens.

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An 11-year-old boy was killed by a Russian strike in the Nikopol area (Dnipropetrovsk region). A 10-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 47-year-old man, and women aged 61 and 49 were injured, the State Emergency Service reported.

In Kharkiv, 5 people were injured in a Russian strike on a medical facility in the Slobidsky district, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The strike occurred between the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

In Kyiv, eight people were injured, one person is in serious condition, due to a Russian attack on the Obolonsky district. Among the injured is a 15-year-old girl.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, debris from a UAV fell on the open area of a school stadium, the Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

The Russian army attacked Ukraine at night with 160 “Shahed", “Gerbera” and “Parody” drones. Air defenses neutralized 117 of them.

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