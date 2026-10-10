Russians attacked Ukraine with 160 drones at night. Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions were under attack. There are dead and injured

The Russian army attacked Ukraine at night with 160 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Parody”-type drones. Air defenses neutralized 117 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, the UAV was hit in 14 places, and debris fell in 10 more.

In particular, in Zaporizhzhia, seven people have already died and 10 more have been injured due to the morning attack. There may be people under the rubble of buildings.

The attack damaged high-rise buildings and private homes.

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Three people were injured in a nighttime attack in the Kyiv region. The strikes damaged houses and warehouses.

The Russians also struck in the west — explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk.

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