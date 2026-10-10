Ukraine struck again at night at the Samara LVDS in Russia. Also in Russia, a refinery is probably on fire

On the night of October 10, the Ukrainian military again struck the line of the Samara production and dispatching station in the Russian Federation. It is located near the village of Prosvet (Samara region, Russian Federation).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians use this station to receive, store, and blend oil. The company receives raw materials from Tatarstan and Western Siberia and blends them to form Urals export oil, as well as to meet the needs of the Russian military.

The General Staff confirmed that a previous attack on October 7 destroyed four RVS-50000 tanks and caused a large-scale fire at the Samara LVDS.

Osinter writes that the “Novoshakhtinsky Refinery” in the Rostov region is also under attack in Russia. This refinery processes up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year. The bulk of its production is exported.

The attack also damaged a railway bridge, according to the governor.

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