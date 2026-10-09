Kenya wants Ukraine to recognize captured Africans as victims of human trafficking, not prisoners of war

African countries are asking Ukraine to return prisoners who fought on the side of Russia. Kenya is in talks with Ukraine to return five of its citizens, Botswana is in talks to return one. They claim the men were tricked into joining the war.

Bloomberg writes about this.

On October 8, Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi told parliamentarians that the countryʼs President William Ruto had already discussed the issue by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kenya wants its citizens to be recognized as victims of international human trafficking, not prisoners of war. According to Mudavadi, the men claim they were recruited under the pretext of employment.

African governments say some of their citizens were promised civilian jobs in Russia, such as drivers, security guards, or cooks. Zimbabwe said some recruits were sent to the front without military training.

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine holds at least 213 foreign prisoners of war, not including citizens of Russia and North Korea. Among them are 37 citizens of African countries.

However, returning these people could be difficult. Ukraine considers them prisoners of war who could be returned home in an exchange for Ukrainians held in Russian captivity.

Kenya reports that approximately 84 of its citizens have been killed or missing in the war, with another 34 being treated in Russia. A total of 62 Kenyans who participated in the fighting have already returned home.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia has recruited more than 28 000 foreigners from 135 countries for the war against Ukraine. More than 5 000 of them have died. Ukrainian soldiers have captured fighters from 51 countries.

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