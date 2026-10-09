Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones. There are casualties in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv region

On the night of October 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones. There were casualties in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kyiv region.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The “Shahed” UAVs were flown, 93 of them jet-powered, as well as “Gerbera” drones and “Parody” drone simulators. The Russians launched them from the following directions: Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (Donetsk, Hvardiyske in Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 114 drones. Drones that fell in eight locations were not shot down, and debris fell in seven more.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, one person was killed during a drone attack. A building and dry grass nearby also caught fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

Three people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack. Warehouses were attacked in the Bucha area, rescuers said.

A man was killed and seven others were injured in an airstrike in Zaporizhzhia, the Regional Military Administration reported. A child is among the wounded. Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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On the night of October 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones, 82 of them jets. Air defense neutralized 126 drones. The drones that fell in seven locations failed to be shot down, and debris fell in four more.

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