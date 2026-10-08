Russian hybrid attacks could cost Britain at least $2.64-3.3 billion per year

Russian hybrid attacks cost Britain at least $2.64-3.3 billion per year, and the actual losses could be much higher.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing a report by British MP Graham Downey entitled "Putinʼs Tax".

The study takes into account the costs of addressing Russian sabotage and strengthening defences, with the average annual cost of major attacks from 2022, including those targeting Jaguar Land Rover, Royal Mail and NHS providers, estimated at $528-660 million.

Another $1.94 billion is losses from cyberattacks related to the Russian Federation, and $330-660 million is losses due to damage to underwater communication cables and other infrastructure.

The reportʼs author noted that Britain lacks a unified system for assessing the economic impact of hostile foreign activity. As a result, many major incidents remain unassessed, and the government, parliament and society do not have a full picture of the financial losses.

Downey called on the government to report annually to parliament on the estimated cost of hostile foreign activity. He also suggested that the National Cyber Security Centre publish annual estimates of cyberattacks linked to foreign states.

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