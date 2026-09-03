Denmark says Russia is preparing sabotage against the countryʼs defense industry

Danish intelligence agencies have uncovered Russian plans and preparations for sabotage in Denmark. Among the main targets are defense industry enterprises.

This is reported by the Danish media Berlingske.

Emil Gresholm, head of counterintelligence at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), said that Russiaʼs main goal is to stop specific supplies to Ukraine. At the same time, Moscow wants to intimidate Denmark into reducing its support for Ukraine and not expanding its own defense enterprises.

According to Gresholm, one possible scenario is arson. Therefore, PET called on defense industry companies to strengthen security measures. Russia is also trying to involve ordinary Danish citizens in its operations.

Russia is also trying to recruit ordinary Danes into its operations. In particular, they are being asked to photograph or film businesses and other facilities for future sabotage. According to PET, the threat from Russia will continue to grow in both scale and complexity.

In the Polish city of Skarzysko-Kamenna, an explosion occurred at the WB Electronics UAV factory on the night of August 31. The factory produces drones for both the Ukrainian and Polish armies.

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