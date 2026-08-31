In Poland, an arson attempt was made at a factory that produces drones for Ukraine. Cameras captured a man in a balaclava

In the Polish city of Skarzysko-Kamenna, an explosion occurred at the WB Electronics UAV factory on the night of August 31. The factory produces drones for both the Ukrainian and Polish armies.

This was reported by the Polish media Onet.

According to journalist sources, cameras recorded an unknown man in a balaclava on the territory of the plant. A backpack and a sweater were found near the plant. However, this information has not been officially confirmed. The Internal Security Agency said it is considering the version of arson.

The Polish State Fire Service clarified that the fire was not large-scale and was extinguished in a few hours. There was no one on the factory premises, so there were no injuries.

WB Electronics is the largest private defense company in Poland. It produces components and systems for drones. The plant in Skarżysko-Kamienna produces composite structures and control systems for unmanned aerial vehicles.

This is not the first such incident in recent times. A few days ago, unknown persons tried to set fire to a drone factory of the Ukrainian company Skyeton. Two Latvian citizens and a Ukrainian citizen are suspected. They probably acted on someoneʼs orders.

On August 23, The Telegraph wrote that Russia had launched a new wave of attacks on European defense companies — they had begun recruiting local members of criminal groups.

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