In Slovakia, an attempt was made to set fire to the factory of a Ukrainian drone company. A Ukrainian and two Latvians are suspected

In Slovakia, unknown individuals tried to set fire to a drone manufacturing plant owned by the Ukrainian company “Skyeton”.

Reuters reports this with reference to the Slovak prosecutorʼs office.

Skyeton, a company that manufactures reconnaissance and attack drones, also has a plant in eastern Slovakia. A German prosecutor told reporters that a 26-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in the country and is likely to be involved in the case. The man is to be extradited from Germany.

Two other suspects were detained in Slovakia — also a Latvian and a Ukrainian. They will be held in custody while the investigation continues. They were seized with an incendiary mixture and a plan to set the factory on fire. Law enforcement officers found out that the men were acting on someoneʼs orders.

“Skyeton” claims that Russia is behind the attack. Dennikn.sk writes that production at the Slovak company is focused on Western markets.

On August 23, The Telegraph reported that Russia has launched a new wave of attacks on European defense companies, starting with the recruitment of local members of criminal gangs. The Russian military intelligence agency has recently been using criminal gangs to attack defense companies.

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